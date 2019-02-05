|
BRESCIA, Frances A. (Meade) Of Peabody, formerly of Everett, Feb. 2, former employee of A.W. Chesterton. Wife of the late John A. Brescia. Loving mother of Karen Tumasz & her husband Robert of Saugus, Franklin Chute, Jr. & his companion Susan Vaughan of CA, Douglas Chute & his wife Joanne of Everett. Cherished grandmother of Erik, Susan, Jennifer, Ryan & Christopher, and 5 great-grandchildren, & 1 late great-grandchild. Sister of the late Doris Brewer & Catherine Irene Crawford. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Funeral Service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019