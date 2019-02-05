Home
Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES BRESCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES A. (MEADE) BRESCIA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCES A. (MEADE) BRESCIA Obituary
BRESCIA, Frances A. (Meade) Of Peabody, formerly of Everett, Feb. 2, former employee of A.W. Chesterton. Wife of the late John A. Brescia. Loving mother of Karen Tumasz & her husband Robert of Saugus, Franklin Chute, Jr. & his companion Susan Vaughan of CA, Douglas Chute & his wife Joanne of Everett. Cherished grandmother of Erik, Susan, Jennifer, Ryan & Christopher, and 5 great-grandchildren, & 1 late great-grandchild. Sister of the late Doris Brewer & Catherine Irene Crawford. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Funeral Service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now