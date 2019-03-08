CARUSO, Frances A. (Ciccarello) Of Somerville, formerly of East Boston, March 7th. Beloved wife of the late John F. Caruso. Devoted mother of John F. Caruso, Jr and his partner Andrea, Robert F. Caruso and his wife Cindy, David J. Caruso, AnnMarie Powell, Joan C. Landy and her late husband Morton, Frank Caruso and his partner Helen, Stephanie V. Saloman and her husband Peter, and Paul J. Caruso and his wife Sharon. Loving grandmother of Caira, Addie, Lauren, Rachel and Michael. Dear sister of the late Mary Ciccarello. Also survived by many other loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, March 16th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Benedict Church, 21 Hathorne St., Somerville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, Frances' family would like for you to pass along an act of kindness to one another, and to a . To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary