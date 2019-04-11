BUDD, Frances (Bulman) Age 94, longtime resident of Scituate, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Budd, Jr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was second generation Irish, born and raised in a loving home on Sunnyside Street in Jamaica Plain, one of 9 children of Timothy and Mary (Spillane) Bulman. She graduated from Girls' High School in Boston, where she proudly held the title of Class Historian. She also spent years earning her degree from Harvard Extension School by taking night classes. For many years, she worked as a secretary in the Boston Public Schools. In her retirement, she enjoyed painting, writing and traveling. A lifelong learner, she took classes at UMASS Boston well into her 80's. Devoted mother of Timothy Budd and his wife Teresa of Pembroke, Phyllis Cochran and her husband Kevin of Plymouth and Elizabeth Rhinehart and her husband Gary of Ocala, FL. Cherished grandmother of Annalise Gilbertson and her husband Kyle; Charlie and his wife Saengduean, Teresa and Shane Budd; Sean and Sydney Cochran; Edward and his wife Kaitlin and Shannon Twist; and Cody Rhinehart and his wife Lani. Great-grandmother of 7 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Elizabeth Craven of Jamaica Plain and the late Mary Corbett, Elynor Burke, Claire Bulman, Gerald Bulman, Thomas Bulman, Alfred Bulman, and Paul Bulman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and shared special relationships. Funeral from Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 8:30 AM with procession to a 10AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Immediately following, there will be an opportunity to share refreshments and conversation with the family, location to be announced at the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online obituary and guestbook:



www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home



781-545-0196



L;RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary