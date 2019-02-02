Home
Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
4750 Washington St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES ALBANESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES C. ALBANESE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCES C. ALBANESE Obituary
ALBANESE, Frances C. "Frannie" Of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Roslindale, MA, age 90 passed peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2019. Wife to the late Joseph Albanese. Beloved mother of Joseph "Joey" Albanese of Plymouth, MA, and Thomas "Tommy" Albanese of St. Petersburg, FL. Daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giovanna (Raffoni) Briguglio. Sister to the late Joseph, Yolanda (Russel), Andrew, and Mary Brigulio, and Elena (Harrison) Brigulio and her husband Carrol Harrison. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, February 8, at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. For complete notice,

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now