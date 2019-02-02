|
ALBANESE, Frances C. "Frannie" Of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Roslindale, MA, age 90 passed peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2019. Wife to the late Joseph Albanese. Beloved mother of Joseph "Joey" Albanese of Plymouth, MA, and Thomas "Tommy" Albanese of St. Petersburg, FL. Daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giovanna (Raffoni) Briguglio. Sister to the late Joseph, Yolanda (Russel), Andrew, and Mary Brigulio, and Elena (Harrison) Brigulio and her husband Carrol Harrison. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, February 8, at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. For complete notice,
