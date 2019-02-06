|
|
MURRAY, Frances C. Of Grafton, formerly of Chestnut Hill, on Feb 3, 2019. Dear daughter of the late James P. and Caroline M. Murray. She is the sister of Anne Murray Griffin and her late husband Bill of Waban, and their children Robert, of Washington, DC, and Katharine Krauss and her husband Robert, and her great-niece Keira Anne Krauss of Del Rey, CA, James P. Murray and his partner Ivan Luci of Santa Monica, CA, and Robert M. Murray and his wife Unn, and their children Brian, Katrina, Eric, and Evan of Norway. Frances was a graduate of Newton College of the Sacred Heart, where she majored in Russian. Her Funeral Services are private. A donation in her name to Crescent Manor Rest Home, ATTN: Activities, 5 Crescent St., Grafton, MA 01519 would be appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019