HADDAD, Frances E. Of Needham, May 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Tofa and Elizabeth Haddad. Loving sister of Sally Sabino and her husband Albert of Dedham. Dear aunt of Lisa Piccolo and her husband Don, and Paul Sabino and his wife Claire. Great-aunt of Amy and Eric Piccolo. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Thursday at 9 a.m. Funeral Service Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Melkite Cathedral, 7 V.F.W. Parkway, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Frances' memory to the Cathedral or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019