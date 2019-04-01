Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
(508) 376-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES GARRIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES G. GARRIGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCES G. GARRIGAN Obituary
GARRIGAN, Frances G. Age 80, of Millis, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Leo F. Garrigan and daughter of the late John and Madeline (Spinetto) Maglio. Frances was the mother to Susan Garrigan and her fiancé Michael Damiano of Millis, MA, son Kevin and his wife Karen of Franklin, MA, their children Michael, Daniel and Shelby; son Peter and his fiancée Lucy Shawcross of Norfolk, MA and Peter's children, Matthew, Jessica, Kate and their mother, Barbara Garrigan of Franklin, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 on Wed., April 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054 on Tues., April 2, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now