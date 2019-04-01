|
|
GARRIGAN, Frances G. Age 80, of Millis, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Leo F. Garrigan and daughter of the late John and Madeline (Spinetto) Maglio. Frances was the mother to Susan Garrigan and her fiancé Michael Damiano of Millis, MA, son Kevin and his wife Karen of Franklin, MA, their children Michael, Daniel and Shelby; son Peter and his fiancée Lucy Shawcross of Norfolk, MA and Peter's children, Matthew, Jessica, Kate and their mother, Barbara Garrigan of Franklin, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 on Wed., April 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS, MA 02054 on Tues., April 2, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019