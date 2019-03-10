CARNEY, Frances Mary (Luppino) Peacefully, in her hometown of Arlington, MA, on her 89th birthday, March 8, 2019. Mary was born in Dunkirk, NY, and raised in the West End of Boston. She was the daughter of the late James Luppino and Maria Teresa (Ascrizzi), originally of Sant'Eufemia d'Aspromonte, Reggio Calabria, Italy. She enjoyed 51 years of marriage to her cherished husband, the late Hugh M. Carney. Together they raised four children, Mike (Jolene) of Woburn, Joann O'Donnell (Jimmy), Jimmy (Sue) of Winchester, and John (Christine) of Arlington. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kristin (Rob) Bedard, Michael, Mikaela, Douglas (Elizabeth), Shelby, Brian, Paige, Matthew, and Bridget; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Ethan Bedard. Mary had a beautiful spirit and she brightened the lives of everyone around her. She treasured family traditions. She was proud to be very active and engaged with her community, as well as to be a woman in the workforce, employed by the U.S. Federal Government after her children were grown. She was a longtime member of the Arlington Catholic Women's Club. She enjoyed "chewing the fat" with her friends, and being up to speed on all of the latest news and politics. She sent hundreds of Christmas cards each year, and a handmade card to every friend and family member for every special occasion. She will be deeply missed and her light will live on within each of us. Mary is survived by her brother Frankie (Frank) Luppino of Brockton, MA, and her sister Lena (Orsolina) Hackley of Port Charlotte, FL, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by three brothers, Frank, Anthony and Teddy (Theodore). Join us for a Celebration of her Life with Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4-7 PM, at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, MA, and a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM, at Saint Agnes Parish, 51 Medford Street, Arlington, MA. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband, Hugh, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To honor Mary, please consider making a donation to the Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary