CATANZARO, Frances R. (Ciulla) Of New Hampshire, formerly of Everett on April 25. Beloved wife of the late Dominic, mother of Joseph and his wife Deborah of Tewksbury, Marie Cialdea and her husband John of Bellingham, Lillian Houghton and her husband Michael of NH and Dominic and his wife Tracey of MD. Sister of Thomas Ciulla of Revere, Mary Marino of Stoneham, Joseph Ciulla of Everett, the late Melchiore Ciulla, Rose Marino, Ignatis Ciulla, Anthony Ciulla, Josephine Bono, Lillian LaRosa and Anna Bono. Also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, April 30 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Our Lady of Grace Church, Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. with complementory valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory may be made to The Maddonna Del Soccorso Society, PO Box 130076, Hanover Street, Station Boston, MA 02113. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Frances loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. She also volunteered at local hospitals for many years. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo



