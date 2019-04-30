|
CORONITY, Frances R. (Canny) Of South Boston, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert F. Coronity. Devoted mother of Francis and the late Xiaoyan of South Boston, Joseph and Robin of Hanson, James and Mary of Palmer, John and Janice of Monson. Sister of Nancy Tedeschi, Patsy Donnell, Billy, Buddy and Jimmo Canny, and the late Katherine Richards, Mary Adams and Danny Canny. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her niece, Terri Tedeschi and many other nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Roger and Mary (Duffy) Canny. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday, May 2nd, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston, on Friday, May 3rd, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Coronity may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019