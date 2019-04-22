CONGDON, Sr. Frances St. Mary, SND Of Ipswich, Sr. Frances St. Mary Congdon (Mary Catherine Congdon) went home to the good God on Easter Sunday afternoon. Born in Lancaster, NH she is daughter of the late George and Mary Beatrice (Letter) Congdon. She leaves a sister Geraldine, niece Jerry Ann Marcel, a nephew Fr. Thomas Hoar of Society of St. Edmund, and her community at St. Julie Residential Care Center in Ipswich. A graphic artist 10 years, she entered Religious Life in Waltham Aug. 2, 1952, first vows Jan 30, 1955 and final vows July 30, 1960. Her ministries in the Notre Dame community includes Fitton School East Boston, Julie Country Day School Leominster, Cardinal Cushing High South Boston, and Notre Dame Academy Worcester. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Sr. Frances' Life will be held at Mary Queen Chapel in Ipswich on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with a Wake at 1:00 P.M., Prayer Service at 2:00 P.M. and the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 3:00 P.M. The burial will immediately follow the liturgy on the convent grounds. Donations in honor of Sr. Frances St. Mary may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Please visit ccbfuneral.com for online obituary or post condolences. Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn St Peabody, MA 01960



View the online memorial for Sr. Frances St. Mary, SND CONGDON Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary