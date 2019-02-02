Home
Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 W. Foster St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
FRANCES V. (COLLINS) RAHILLY


RAHILLY, Frances V. (Collins) Of Melrose, died February 2nd, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late James F. Rahilly. Loving mother of Frances Malenchini of Cambridge, James F. Rahilly, Jr. of Billerica, John "Jack" Rahilly of Lynn, Richard K. Rahilly of FL, and Judie A. Fairneny of Melrose. Grandmother of Paul, Jr., Scott, Robert, Sean, Alissa, Sheila, Danielle, Elizabeth, Richard, Jr., Michelle, and the late Neil Fairneny, Jr. Great-grandmother of Joey, Hailey, Julia, Lauren, Joshua, Matthew, Chloe, Emelia, Henry, Angel, Autumn, Lila, and Sophia. Sister of Peggy Ruhle of NJ. Visiting Hours will be held on Thurs., Feb. 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thurs., Feb. 8, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Burial to follow at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For the obituary, directions, or to leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
