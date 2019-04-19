|
|
DAVIS, Francis B. Jr. Age 76, of Medway, April 16, 2019. Late Vietnam War Marine veteran.
Beloved husband of Cynthia A. (Boczanowski) Davis who died in 2009. Father of Mary Freeman and her husband Wayne of Springfield, Shawn Davis and his wife Allyson of Medway and Frankie Davis of Southbridge. Also survived by his beloved granddaughter Cynthia Freeman. Brother of the late Dorothea Grondin.
Calling Hours Thursday, April 25 from 4 - 6 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY.
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy to the Spirit of Adventure Council, BSA, 600 West Cummings Park Drive Road, Suite 2750, Woburn, MA 01801. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019