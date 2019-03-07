Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FRANCIS C. DOW


FRANCIS C. DOW Obituary
DOW, Francis C. III "Frank" Formerly of Revere, passed away on March 2, 2019, at the age of 48. Beloved husband of Donna Dow (Janerico). Devoted father of Francis "Frankie" Charles Dow, lV, and Richard "Richie" Joseph Dow. Adored son of Kathleen Dow (Kelly) and the late Francis Dow Jr. Dear brother of Jennifer M. Dow and her husband John McCuster of Haverhill. Loved uncle to many nieces and nephews and beloved friend to all.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Sunday, March 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Viewing with Prayer Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., and friends are kindly invited to arrive at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled & Limbless Veterans www.dlvets.com and a GoFundMe account has been established to assist his family with expenses. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019
