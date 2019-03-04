Boston Globe Obituaries
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
64 Warner St.
Somerville, MA
BAXTER, Francis G. Of Somerville, March 3. Beloved son of the late Robert & Viola (DeMaio) Baxter. Loving brother of James and his wife Sandy, Robert and his wife Yolanda, and Daniel Toland. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday, 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement Church, 64 Warner St., Somerville, Thursday, at 11 AM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019
