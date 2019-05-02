Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCIS J. BRISSENDEN Jr.

FRANCIS J. BRISSENDEN Jr. Obituary
BRISSENDEN, Francis J. Jr. Of Waltham. April 30, 2019. He leaves his children, Lisa J. Studley (John) of Framingham, John F. Brissenden (Kimberly) of Framingham and Paul M. Brissenden (Ashley) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Jillian and Grace Studley, Matthew, James and Ryan Brissenden and due this month, baby Emma Brissenden; his former wife, Mary E. "Dee" (Rogers) Brissenden of Waltham; his siblings, John Brissenden of Quincy, Ronald Brissenden of Quincy and Robert Brissenden (Joanne) of Brockton and also leaves many nieces and nephews including his godchild, David Brissenden. Family and friends will honor and remember Frank's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, May 6th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2019
