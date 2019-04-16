DOMOHOSKI, Francis P. Jr. Age 78, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. "Uncle Frank" as he was commonly known, always had a smile on his face or something nice to say. He was a wealth of knowledge and, he was never wrong about anything! Frank traveled the world but loved to summer in Provincetown. A Boston Latin School Key Club Member class of 1958, Frank was also a graduate of Tufts University. Fluent in several languages including Latin, German and Greek, he was an international banker and jet setter before teaching liberal arts and languages at Newman Prep School. Frank's genius and knack for crunching numbers led to an unblemished career as a G-Man, where he retired as an Agent for the Internal Revenue Service. Frank was very modest, especially about his young movie star looks. He was often stopped on the street because he bore a striking resemblance to actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Ironically, though Frank thanked his admirers for their mistaken praise, he had never even heard of his much younger doppleganger! Frank's passion for reading and learning inspired many minds, and he was encouraged to enter as a contestant on Jeopardy!, but he always declined because he thought the questions were far too easy. Frank will reunite with his loving mother, the late Ina Florence (Blomquist) Domohoski and his father, the late Francis P. Sr., as well as his late sister, Jean Donovan. Frank is survived by his nephews Timothy and Thomas Donovan of Plymouth and his very dear longtime friend, Peggy Donaruma from Hyde Park. Frank will be waked at Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 8:30 - 9:30 am, followed by Interment at Fairview Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary