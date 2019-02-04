|
HEALEY, Francis R. "Chuck" Of Malden, formerly of Medford, Feb. 3. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Porter) Healey. Devoted father of Kimberly Morris and husband Bruce of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Bryan Morris. Dear brother of the late William Healey and Marianne Sammon. Also survived by his niece Stephanie Sammon of NH. Chuck loved hunting and fishing, and was employed as a Foreman at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9:30-10:30 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late Vietnam-era Army veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
