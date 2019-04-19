Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCIS U. "FRANK" COUSINEAU

COUSINEAU, Francis U. "Frank" Of Watertown, April 18, 2019 age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Coffey) Cousineau. Devoted father of Mary Catherine Cousineau-Kiley of Danvers, Carol Ann Sexton & her husband Robert E. of Northborough and Frank J. Cousineau of Watertown. Loving grandfather of Christopher G. & Brett E. Sexton and Michael J. & Sara K. Kiley. Dear brother of Lorraine Doolan of Scituate and the late Edward Cousineau and Harriett Gildea. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, April 25 at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in the Church of Saint Jude, 147 Main St., Waltham. Visiting Hours: Wednesday 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Retired Watertown teacher & coach. US Army Veteran, Korea. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank's memory may be made to the: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.dana-farber.org MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019
