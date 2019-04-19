|
COUSINEAU, Francis U. "Frank" Of Watertown, April 18, 2019 age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Coffey) Cousineau. Devoted father of Mary Catherine Cousineau-Kiley of Danvers, Carol Ann Sexton & her husband Robert E. of Northborough and Frank J. Cousineau of Watertown. Loving grandfather of Christopher G. & Brett E. Sexton and Michael J. & Sara K. Kiley. Dear brother of Lorraine Doolan of Scituate and the late Edward Cousineau and Harriett Gildea. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, April 25 at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in the Church of Saint Jude, 147 Main St., Waltham. Visiting Hours: Wednesday 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Retired Watertown teacher & coach. US Army Veteran, Korea. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank's memory may be made to the: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.dana-farber.org MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019