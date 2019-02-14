|
CARINO, Francis W. "Frankie" Of Newton. February 12, 2019. Husband of Virginia A. Papa. Father of Ava R. and Lily R. Carino, all of Newton, brother of William 'Skipper' Carino, of Walpole, and Christine DeMarco (Bobby) of Clayton, NC, brother-in-law of Jeanne Papa of Lexington, and William Papa (Dorothy) of Salem, also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Frankie's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, February 18th, from 3 to 7 p.m., and again on Tuesday, when his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery, Newton. Memorials in his name to the Ava & Lily Carino Education Fund, made payable to Virginia Papa, in c/o Bank of America, 1 Chestnut Street, Newton, MA 02465. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019