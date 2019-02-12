FIONDA, Francisco "Gus" Of Stoneham, February 11, 2019 at age 82. Beloved husband of Lucy (Matrundola) Fionda. Devoted father of Ann Belanger and her husband William, Laura Sheehan and her husband Timothy and Annette Fionda and her partner Jane Larsson. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Lindsay, and Lauren Sheehan. Dear brother of Maria Centore and her late husband Louis and the late Louis Fionda. Loving uncle of Virginia Valeri, Joanne Messsina and her husband Christopher, and the late Louis Centore and his surviving wife Lorraine. Son of the late Gaetano Fionda and Anna (Valente) Fionda. Also survived by many additional loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. US Army Veteran. Member of Local 12 Plumber's Union. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, Friday, February 15th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Gus' Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, February 14th from 3-7pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment with Military Honors will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Gus' memory to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to



781.438.2280 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019