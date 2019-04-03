Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK A. COLLINS


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FRANK A. COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Frank A. Age 69, formerly of Medfield, MA, and most recently of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Helen Collins and one sister, Carol Puopolo. Frank was a graduate of Boston College. He was a Director of Research and Development for Advanced Neurosurgery Systems with a Johnson & Johnson Company. Survivors include his wife, Mary Collins; his children, Jason Collins, Jessica McDonagh, and Jarrod Collins; sister, Joan Collins; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Frank A. COLLINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.