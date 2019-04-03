|
|
COLLINS, Frank A. Age 69, formerly of Medfield, MA, and most recently of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Helen Collins and one sister, Carol Puopolo. Frank was a graduate of Boston College. He was a Director of Research and Development for Advanced Neurosurgery Systems with a Johnson & Johnson Company. Survivors include his wife, Mary Collins; his children, Jason Collins, Jessica McDonagh, and Jarrod Collins; sister, Joan Collins; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019