BUTCHER, Frank G. Age 66, of Valdosta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 19, 2019. Born in Saint John, NB, Canada, to Gus and Celina Butcher, Frank had been a longtime resident of the Boston area before moving to Georgia. Frank worked for many years at the shipyard in Quincy and later driving trucks. He always enjoyed tinkering with vehicles. Motorcycles were an interest from the time of his first driver's license. He was a Southern Cruisers Riding Club member in Valdosta. Family meant the world to Frank. He once called Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell's agent in London to ask for a shout-out from the stage at a concert he knew his mother would attend in Saint John. Daniel surprised Mom when he came to her seat in the audience to sing Happy Birthday. Preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel and his father, Gus, Frank will be sadly missed by his daughters, AnnMarie Butcher and Bonnie Delk; his son Frank (and Jessica) Butcher Jr.; his mother, Celina; siblings Brian (and Gisele) Butcher, Berny (and Martha) Cooper, Carol Taylor, Elaine Butcher, Sisters of Charity, Sheila (and Rick) Kelley and Albert (and Marilyn) Butcher; grandchildren Ryan Reera, Jarred and Jasmin Meeks; nieces, nephews, aunts and an uncle; many cousins and a host of friends and loved ones, especially Deborah Reardon, Lisa Anderson and Sharon Greene. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy, MA on April 26, 2019 at 11 A.M. Ride like the wind, Frank, you will be missed.



