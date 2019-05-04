|
|
GALASSO, Frank J. Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, age 98, May 3rd. Husband of the late Lillian (Penta) Galasso. Beloved father of Lynne St. Amand & her husband Gerard of Merrimack, NH and Francis Galasso of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Garrett & Danielle St. Amand and Larissa Hebert. Dear brother of Annette McElaney of Needham & the late Enes Galasso. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 9-10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in his memory can be made to at stjude.org For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019