Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK GALASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK J. GALASSO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANK J. GALASSO Obituary
GALASSO, Frank J. Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, age 98, May 3rd. Husband of the late Lillian (Penta) Galasso. Beloved father of Lynne St. Amand & her husband Gerard of Merrimack, NH and Francis Galasso of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Garrett & Danielle St. Amand and Larissa Hebert. Dear brother of Annette McElaney of Needham & the late Enes Galasso. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 9-10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in his memory can be made to at stjude.org For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now