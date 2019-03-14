DENTE, Frank N. Of East Boston, March 13, 2019, at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (Powers) Dente, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Cherished son of the late Giuseppe & Mary (Mantone) Dente. Devoted father of David P. Dente & his wife Lisa of Wakefield, Mary R. Messina & her husband Tony of Danvers, Erica Dente of the North End, and the late Francis J. Dente & his surviving wife Lois of Revere. Dear brother of Joseph Dente of Saugus, and the late Christopher Dente, Anna Caizzi, Madeline Biancuzzo, Angie Pinella, and Nicholas Dente. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Messina, Taylor Messina, Kelsey Messina, and Diandra Dente. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Frank's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Monday, March 18 from 4-8 pm, and again on Tuesday at 9 am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for his Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment with US Navy honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Gifts in Frank's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019