CATANZANO, Frank S. Of Milton, formerly of Somerville, MA, passed away on March 30, 2019. Born on Novermber 18, 1926 to Jennie (Sincerella) and Frank Stephen Catanzano, Sr. of Somerville, MA. Beloved husband of Louise Smith Catanzano. Loving brother of deceased Raymond, Cosmo and twin sisters Mary Drago and Elizabeth Andolini. Father of Steven Shea and his wife Patricia, Barry Shea and his wife Jimma, Gina Catanzano and Leto and her husband Joseph, Philip Catanzano, Karylyn Shea Malone and her husband Francis, his sisters-in-law Vita Catanzano and Paula Smith Hamilton and her husband John. Grandfather to Matthew Shea, and his wife Missy, Michael Shea, Laini Leto Fletcher and her husband David, Alissa Leto Mulkern and her husband Brian, Kristen Shea and her partner Patrick O'Brien, Mark Malone, Kelly Malone, Jartu Shea and Janey David. Great-grandfather to Kenneth Shea, Patrick O'Brien and Andre Sanchez. Uncle to Frances Drago DiRusso, David Catanzano and his wife Louise, Stephen Catanzano, William Catanzano and special nieces Karen Catanzano Cripps, Allison Webster Stromberg and Pamela Webster Richardson. Educated at Somerville High School, Class of 1944. Attended Northeastern University for Mechanical Engineering and Wentworth University for Machine and Tool Design. Frank was employed by New England Confectionary know as NECCO for twenty-five years as a Director of Engineering. He worked at Schrafft's Candy Company for thirteen years as a Director of Technology. After his retirement in 1984, Frank was employed by Lechmere Sales for thirteen years as a Sr. Camera Sales Associate. Frank was an accomplished Xylophonist. He used his camera selling experience to become a photographer. Frank had many interests, including bowling and playing poker every Tuesday at the Clubhouse. He was a longtime member of the Cunningham Park Men's Bowling league which won two league championships. Frank joined the Boston Chapter of Parents without Partners and served as its Vice President. He was also the past president of the American Association of Candy Technologists (AACT) Packaging Institute. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Milton on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA at 3 pm. Interment in St. Michael's Parish, Garden of Seasons immediately following the service. If desired contributions in Frank's memory may be sent to St. Michael's Parish, 112 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019