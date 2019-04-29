FISHER, Franklin M. MIT Economist Franklin M. Fisher, 84, of Cambridge, formerly of Concord, died April 29 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was the Jane Berkowitz Carlton and Dennis William Carlton Professor of Microeconomics, Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was a frequent economic consultant and expert witness in antitrust matters. He was the chief economic witness for IBM in US v. IBM and also the chief economic witness for the Department of Justice in US v. Microsoft. He received the John Bates Clark Medal from the American Economic Association and an honorary degree from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He was a past President of American Friends of Peace Now, the New Israel Fund and the American Jewish Congress New England Region. For the last 25 years, he worked tirelessly on projects using economic modeling to settle disputes over water rights in the middle east. He was a silver life master of duplicate bridge, and loved to ski, sail, travel, and spend time with his family. Beloved husband for more than 60 years of Ellen Paradise Fisher; loving brother of Joanne Hamburger (Roberto) of Switzerland and Wesley Fisher (Regine) of Florida; cherished father of Abraham Fisher (Colleen Humphreys) of Concord, Abigail Fisher (Stephen) of Belmont and Naomi Zikmund-Fisher (Brian) of Michigan; adored Zayde to his eight grandchildren: Beth AuBuchon (Adam), Wendy, Teddy, and Harry Humphreys, Jamie and Valerie Fisher, and Eve and Jesse Zikmund-Fisher. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 AM at Beth El Temple Center, 2 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA. Interment to follow in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Shiva will be observed at 47 Leicester Rd., Belmont on Wednesday, May 1 from 6-8 PM (service at 6:30) and Thursday, May 2 from 2:30-4:30 and 7-9 (service at 7:30) Memorial donations may be made to the New Israel Fund, PO Box 177 Lewiston, ME 04243-0177, American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, 211 Congress St, Boston, MA 02110, or the progressive organization of your choice. Arrangements by Levine Chapels, BROOKLINE, 617-277-8300.



