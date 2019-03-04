|
|
GLIKSMAN, Fred L. Age 79, of Newton, formerly of Malden, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. For 55 years, the beloved husband of Charlotte (Glina). Devoted father of Neal Gliksman & his wife Rebecca, Judy Salant & her husband Harold, and Rhonda Bollinger & her husband Thomas. Adored grandfather of Molly and Tamar Salant, and Justin and Rachel Gliksman. Dear brother of Evelyn Berman. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, March 6, at 11AM. Burial will follow at the Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, Centre St., West Roxbury. Memorial Observance will be at the home of Judy & Harold Salant on Wednesday and Thursday evening, from 5-9PM, with Minyan at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brotherhood Fund of Congregation Mishkan Tefila, 384 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019