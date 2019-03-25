KIRBY, Frederick James Age 90, passed away in his home on Monday, March 25 after living a full and vibrant life, spending his winters in Florida and summers in his beloved hometown of Natick.



Frederick was born on February 1, 1929, in Boston, MA to the (late) James Frederick Kirby and Helen Fish. Frederick proudly served during World War II in the United States Navy. Frederick attended Northeastern University, where he achieved his Bachelor's Degree in aeronautical engineering and then furthered his education at Boston College, earning his Master's Degree in human factors' engineering. Frederick worked as an aeronautical engineer for Raytheon and GTE until his retirement.



He was the Director of Recreation for many years in Natick; spent many years coaching children in youth sports; an avid sports fan: always rooting for his favorite team, The Boston Red Sox; and earned several Gold Metals in the Senior Olympics in table tennis.



He is survived by his children: Scott Kirby and his wife Marie of Westborough, Eric Kirby and his wife Christine of Medway, Todd Kirby and his fiancee Magan Simon of Natick, and Jodi Kirby Kunzler and her husband Joao of Framingham; his grandchildren: Kelliann Kirby, whom he considered his most adored and cherished grandchild, Nicole Kirby, Amir Raissipour, Adam Raissipour, Jake Kirby and Sean Kirby.



He was predeceased in 1985 by his beloved wife, June Marie (nee Nettleton) Kirby.



Frederick's interment will take place on Thursday, March 28th at 1:00 P.M. at Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA 02532 with military honors.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA 01760.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Frederick's name may be made to: Natick Council on Aging, 117 East Central Street, Natick, MA 01760.



For further information or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit: everettfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary