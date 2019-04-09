Home

BENNETT, Frederick Peter Age 67, died on April 6th at home in Brookline, of a glioblastoma. He leaves his wife Nancy, and was the proud father of Christian (Mariko), and William (Alyson). Fred is survived by his sister Kathryn Scheiner (Dave), niece Elizabeth, and extended family. He had a passion for cycling, summers in northern Michigan, geography, cartography, travel and a good glass of beer. Gifts may be made to Dr. Reardon's Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.dfci.org/give or, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC.org), Habitat for Humanity. A memorial will take place in the future.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019
