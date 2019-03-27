COLLARI, Frederick R. Age 82, of Milford died Tuesday, March 26th, in his home after a period of declining health surrounded by his family. His beloved wife of 60 years, Judith (nee Verner) survives him. Freddy was born on January 1, 1937, in Newton to the (late) Ralph and Alice (nee Balboni) Collari and was raised in Wellesley. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country aboard the U.S.S. Iowa. Freddy established Debco Machine in 1976, and brought it to Natick in 1978. He was truly respected and loved by all who knew him. Freddy enjoyed golfing, and vacationing at the home he shared with his wife Judy in Florida. For many years, he found joy in working away in his wood shop, where he created incredible pieces of furniture for his family and friends. Anyone who knew him will fondly remember and cherish his affinity for humming and singing as he moved about any little task. In addition to his wife, Freddy is survived by his children: Jeff Collari of Natick, Dan Collari and his wife Lynn of Holliston, Debbie Leshinski and her husband Jim of Franklin and Bob Collari and his longtime companion Sherry of Upton. Also survived by his sisters Sally Bourgault of Connecticut, Ruth Carter of Florida, Joyce Leach of Florida and Marilyn Willey of Florida. Freddy also left behind 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Ralph, David and Jim. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons, 4 Park Street, NATICK, MA 01760 on Sunday, March 31st from 2:00-4:00 P.M. followed immediately by Military Honors. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Freddy may be made to: VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923-4539. For directions and guestbook, please visit everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick, MA 01760 508 653 4342



