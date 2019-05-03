DAVID, Freia A. Of Needham, April 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Anneliese (Rischke) David of Needham and the late Lothar David. Sister of Sabine K. DeVoe and her husband Dale E. of Ft. Collins, CO. Aunt of Tucker D. DeVoe of Boston, Ava M. DeVoe of Austin, TX. Niece of Johanna David of Needham. Freia was born to a loving family, having Down Syndrome, but this never slowed her down. She graduated from Needham High School, participated in Special Olympics, had many friends, and enjoyed music, movies, and Mickey Mouse. For 32 years she worked at McDonald's of Needham where she served up spectacular French fries, teased her co-workers, and greeted everyone with a smile. Her retirement party was so well publicized that she became a minor celebrity. At the age of three, she began going to classes at the Charles River Center, and throughout her life this outstanding organization helped her to grow. For the last fifteen years she was helped, supported, and allowed to blossom as a resident of a group home. To all the members of both these organizations our family gives heartfelt thanks! We invite family, friends, and community to celebrate Freia's extraordinary life at a Memorial Service in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday, June 18, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Freia's memory to the Charles River Center, 59 E. Militia Heights Dr., Needham, MA 02492. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687 Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019