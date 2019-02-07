Home
BAILEY, Frieda Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Brookline, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at age 102. For 62 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Israel "Joe" Bailey. Loving mother of Dorothy Samler and David A. Bailey, both of FL. Adored grandmother of Shari, Jacob, and Shoshanna. Great-grandmother of Jordan, Justin, and Hunter. Graveside services at the Jewish Benevolent Cemetery, Jeshurun Rd. (off 350 Grove St.), West Roxbury, on Sunday, February 10, at 1:00pm. Remembrances may be made to ROFEH International, 1710 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02445. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
