CARROLL, Geneva E. (Indresano) Of Wellesley, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Carroll. Devoted mother of Denise Carroll of Plymouth, Marcia Martin and her husband Thomas of Norfolk, William Carroll and his fiancée Loni of Shrewsbury, and Jeffrey Carroll and his wife Claudia of Needham. Grandmother of Jonathan, Patrick, Michelle, Lindsay, Dalton, Brayden, McKenna, Liana, and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Jake, Lily, and Ellianna. Daughter of the late Ernest and Maria Indresano and sister of the late Sylvia Woods. A native of Wellesley, she graduated from the Wellesley Schools and the Mass. School of Physiotherapy. She was a Laboratory Technician, managed the Indresano Family Corp., and worked at Hunnewell School. She was past president of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and the Italo-American Educational Club Auxiliary. She was a member of the Wellesley Hills Women's Club, the Italian Women's Benevolent Society, St. James Guild, the Mass. Catholic Women's Guild, and the singing group, The Goldenaires. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Wednesday, March 6, from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Thursday, March 7, at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geneva's memory to , 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019