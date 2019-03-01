CLEMENS, George A. Jr. Age 89, of Milford, MA, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Milford, MA. He was the beloved husband of Alice A. (Brassie) Clemens, who died in 2011. Mr. Clemens was born in Lafayette, IN, the son of the late George A. Clemens Sr. and the late Grace (Miller) Clemens. Mr. Clemens was a longtime educator, coach and athletic director, working at various schools and universities over the years, including the US Military Academy at West Point NY, Colgate University, Boston College, and finally at Harvard University. Following his coaching career, he worked as one of the "tobacco agents" for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts enforcing the tobacco sales regulations. He is survived by his 4 sons: Todd Clemens of Milford, MA, Jon Clemens of Northampton, MA, Thom Clemens of Aurora, CO and Scott Clemens of Milford, MA; also by his grandson, North Clemens and great-grandson, Grayson Clemens. George was the grandfather of the late Christian Clemens. His Funeral will be held Tuesday, March 5th at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford, MA. Visiting Hours will be Monday, March 4th from 5pm to 8pm. Visit edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, c/o Church Offices, 17 Winter Street, Milford, MA 01757. Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford, Massachusetts



View the online memorial for George A. Jr. CLEMENS Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary