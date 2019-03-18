Boston Globe Obituaries
GEORGE DELGENIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE C. "BUTTONS" DELGENIO

GEORGE C. "BUTTONS" DELGENIO Obituary
DelGENIO, George C. "Buttons" Of North Revere, age 80, March 13. Husband of the late Maryann (Dever) DelGenio. Loving partner of Valerie Catalano of North Revere. Beloved father of Doreen Enzor of MD, Denise Kennedy & Christine Moyer, both of FL. Dear brother of Ronald DelGenio of Saugus, Juanita Chiachio & Merriellen Pelletier, both of NH. Cherished grandfather of Brandon DelGenio, Derek Enzor, Trevor Enzor, Tracie Billsen, Kelsey Kennedy, & Rachel Jones. Predeceased by brothers Angelo & John DelGenio and sister Rosalie Rosetti. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019
