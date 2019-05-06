Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for GEORGE KELLER
GEORGE D. KELLER

GEORGE D. KELLER Obituary
KELLER, George D. Of Boynton Beach, FL, May 4, 2019. Beloved companion of Doris Hersey of Boynton Beach, FL and Lynn, MA. Beloved father of George M. of Pocassett, Mary Jo of Franklin, James F. of Norwood, John J. of Foxboro, Michael S. and wife Mary of Dedham, Kevin J. and wife Barbara of Norwood, and the late Stephen Paul Keller. Grandfather of George Blagdon and the late Matthew Sean Blagdon, Erica, Katrina, and Jacquelyn Keller, Camille Keller, and Seamus and Patrick Keller. Loving brother of Kathleen M. Keller of Boston. Son of the late Josephine Connor Keller. Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, retired employee of the MBTA and 47 year member of the Boston Carmens Union. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, May 9 from 9:00-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Donations may be made in George's memory to of Greater Boston, 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from May 7 to May 8, 2019
