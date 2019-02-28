Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
851 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE E. CAIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE E. CAIN Obituary
CAIN, George E. Of Woburn, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion E. (Emery) Cain. Devoted father of Mark Cain and his wife Mary of Woburn, Carolyn Wells and her husband Ernie of Woburn, Nancy Brosnan and husband Patrick of Woburn, Susan Lucy of North Andover, George Cain and wife Diane of Woburn. Also survived by thirteen loving grandchildren. Brother of Mary Murphy and her husband Ted of Haverhill. Cherished uncle of Maureen McGann of Woburn. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Tuesday, March 5th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, 1 Charles Gardner Lane, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now