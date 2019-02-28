CAIN, George E. Of Woburn, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion E. (Emery) Cain. Devoted father of Mark Cain and his wife Mary of Woburn, Carolyn Wells and her husband Ernie of Woburn, Nancy Brosnan and husband Patrick of Woburn, Susan Lucy of North Andover, George Cain and wife Diane of Woburn. Also survived by thirteen loving grandchildren. Brother of Mary Murphy and her husband Ted of Haverhill. Cherished uncle of Maureen McGann of Woburn. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Tuesday, March 5th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, 1 Charles Gardner Lane, Woburn, MA 01801. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



