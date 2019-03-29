DELANEY, George F. Jr Of Ipswich, George F. Delaney, Jr., 80, beloved husband of late Patricia Ann (Connolly) Delaney, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was the founder and owner of Ipswich Maritime Products. He is survived by a son, George A. Delaney and his wife Kara of Boxford; a daughter, Jennifer T. Jedraszek and her husband Ronald of Beverly; seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Patricia "Annie" and Timothy Towler, and Kathryn, Madeline and Jackson Delaney and stepgrandson, Michael Jedraszek. Visiting Hours: His Funeral will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 9 am from the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, IPSWICH, followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Pauls Catholic Church, 50 Union St., Hamilton. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting Hours are on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 and or St. John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts



