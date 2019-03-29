Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-3442
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE DELANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE F. DELANEY Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE F. DELANEY Jr. Obituary
DELANEY, George F. Jr Of Ipswich, George F. Delaney, Jr., 80, beloved husband of late Patricia Ann (Connolly) Delaney, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was the founder and owner of Ipswich Maritime Products. He is survived by a son, George A. Delaney and his wife Kara of Boxford; a daughter, Jennifer T. Jedraszek and her husband Ronald of Beverly; seven grandchildren, Alexandra, Patricia "Annie" and Timothy Towler, and Kathryn, Madeline and Jackson Delaney and stepgrandson, Michael Jedraszek. Visiting Hours: His Funeral will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 9 am from the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, IPSWICH, followed by the celebration of a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Pauls Catholic Church, 50 Union St., Hamilton. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting Hours are on Sunday from 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 and or St. John's Preparatory School, 72 Spring St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

View the online memorial for George F. Jr DELANEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now