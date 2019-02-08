LEGER, George F. Of Arlington, MA. George F. Leger, Robinson, Professor of Mathematics Emeritus at Tufts University, passed away on January 18, 2019, at 93. During his 40 years of service at Tufts, Professor Leger had a profound influence on the development of the Mathematics faculty. Born November 1, 1925, in Pittsburgh, George Leger completed his BS in 1945 at the University of Pittsburgh, and his graduate work (MS, 1948, PhD, 1951) at the University of Illinois. He began his professional career as supervisor of the Applied Mathematics section at Bell Aircraft, then held faculty positions at Syracuse University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Case Western Reserve University, as well as a Research Fellowship at Harvard University, before coming to Tufts in 1963. He was promoted to Professor in 1965, and named the Robinson Professor of Mathematics in 1974. Leger's PhD thesis was entitled "On the Cohomology of Lie Algebras". Most of Leger's 21 papers were published in highly prestigious mathematics journals. George was an enthusiastic and extraordinarily generous colleague. He retired in 2004. George's passions in life included model airplane building and flying, golf, sailing, court tennis and squash at the T&R club, fine arts, photography, african arts and sculpture, international travel, learning many languages, old and new musical instruments, world health, donating to humanitarian interests, politics, and doting on his family and friends. George is survived by his son Jean-Pierre, daughter-in-law Amy, and three granddaughters: Christiane, Alexandra and Brittany. A Memorial Service will be held in the Goddard Chapel at Tufts University on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to Tufts University online under Make a Gift.



View the online memorial for George F. LEGER Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary