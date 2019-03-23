GIASANTI, George J. Jr. "Gig" Age 70, of Lancaster, PA, passed surrounded by his loving family, on January 30, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. Born in Clinton, MA, he was the son of the late George Sr. and Ann Mastrodomenico Giansanti. He was the husband and soulmate of Martha Giansanti, with whom he shared 25 wonderful years. George is survived by his stepson, Christopher (Rosalie) Bridi, Mesa, AZ, his stepdaughter, Kimberly Bridi, Martinez, GA, his sister, Barbara (Dennis) Prinos, two brothers: Phillip (Cyndi) Giansanti and Michael Giansanti, all of Clinton, MA, two grandsons: Ryan McDonald and Andrew McDonald, Martinez, GA, a granddaughter, Scarlett Bridi, from Mesa, AZ, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt from Worcester, MA. George proudly served as a Sergeant in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War; he was a respected and trusted businessman and mentor in the semiconductor and technology fields. Most recently, George served as President of Spectra Analysis Instruments, Inc., Marlborough, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Memorial Mass at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, MA. Please visit George's Tribute Video at www.thegroffs.com



