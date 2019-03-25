MARSHALL, George James Age 39, of Charlestown, formerly of Saugus and Revere, passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his family on March 21. George was born on September 22, 1979, and lived his early years in East Boston. Loving son of Nancy Marshall, and the late Robert Marshall of Saugus. George is survived by his brother Stephen Mosley and his wife Paula of Saugus, his brother Robert Marshall Jr. and sister Rosemary Marshall. George is also survived by his nieces Ashley and Nicole Mosley. George will also be remembered and missed by his friends, housemates and the wonderful staff that cared for George at his Charlestown residence. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Ruggiero Family Funeral Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm and again on Thursday morning at 8:30am, before leaving in a funeral procession to Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks Street, East Boston for a 10:00am Funeral Mass in celebration of George's life. Services will conclude with George being laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franciscan Children's Hospital, 30 Warren Street, Brighton, MA 02135. For more info, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary