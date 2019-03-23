GRAW, George K. Age 90, of Andover Massachusetts, died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, with his family by his side. Born on March 26, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late George J. and Alvera (Killorin) Graw, George was a longtime resident of Topsfield, Massachusetts, where he lived for thirty-five years. George shared his life with his beloved late wife, Mary (Scannell) who died in 2012. They were married for 49 years. He leaves behind his son George S. Graw and his wife Anne of Andover, Massachusetts, daughter Mary Graw Leary of Alexandria, Virginia, son-in-law, Michael P. Leary of Alexandria, Virginia, and four granddaughters; Flannery, Molly, Maggie, and Connell. He is survived by his sister-in-law Kathryn Graw of Broomfield, Colorado, and his brother-in-law Charles Donovan of Harwich, Massachusetts, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. George was also predeceased by his brother William K. Graw, and brothers and sisters-in-law; Victor and Ann Carlstrom, Edward and Amy Scannell and Judith Donovan. A self-made man, George was a graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover, and held degrees from Bentley College and Suffolk University. An internal auditor, he moved to Topsfield in 1974, to begin his long career with the former Security National Bank. George retired as a Vice President of the Bank of New England. In Topsfield, he was an active parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Parish, where he volunteered his financial skills and later served as a religious education teacher. In retirement, George and Mary enjoyed travel to Europe, the Holy Land, and other religious sites. However, nothing brought George more joy than being a grandfather. Known for his ability to calm his infant granddaughters, Grandad held a special place in each of their lives. He frequented sporting events, dance shows, and other events of significance for "Grandad's Girls". After working his way through college, George recognized the importance of education and worked hard to instill this value in his children and grandchildren. Throughout his life, George also had a love for canoeing. First shared with his dear brother Bill, George went on to spend many hours with his family on the waterways of the North Shore and Cape Cod. His well-worn canoe provided countless hours of fun and relaxation to three generations. Although a quiet man, George was an avid conversationalist at family parties. He particularly enjoyed sharing his knowledge of Civil War era history and events. George had a wonderful 91 years of life demonstrating commitment to family and faith throughout. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield, MA. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com



