ASSIM, George M. Of Boston, April 23, 2019. Former husband of Helen (Joseph) Dalton of FL. Beloved father of Linda Assim of Dedham, Deborah Tutuianu of FL, Susan Assim of MI, and Steven Assim of FL. Dear grandfather "Gido" of Angelica Assim and Nicolas Tutuianu. Loving brother of Sally Peter of Norwood and Delal Assim Smith Espinosa of CA. Aslo survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Visiting Hour Thursday 1:00-2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Highland Cemetery, Norwood. George was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in George's memory to N.E. Center and Home for Veterans, nechv.org 17 Court St. Boston, MA 02108 or to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.coom Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019