SPEEN, George Of Dedham, formerly of Lincoln and Needham, MA, on February 12, 2019 at the age of 94. For 59 years he was the loving husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Claire (Beck) Speen. Son of the late Harry and Bessie (Zibel) Speen of Boston. Devoted father of Michael Speen and his wife Kathy of Andover, and Janet Niemi and her husband Steven of Chatham. Brother to his late siblings, Bertha Glatzer, William Speen and Robert Speen. Brother-in-law of Sylvia Beck and Sonya Speen, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud grandfather of Matthew Niemi, Aubyn Keefe, Anne Auger, Jonathan Speen and Andrew Speen. Adoring great-grandfather of Dylan, Lucy and Hannah Niemi, and Claire Keefe. Caring companion of Dorothy Sacks for nine years. Entrepreneurial from a young age, George founded Speen & Co., Inc. in 1950, and was highly respected in the footwear industry. George and Claire enjoyed their travels abroad, as well as summers in West Yarmouth and winters in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. George was a WWII US Army Veteran, an avid bridge player, and a lifelong learner. Funeral services will be held at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Sunday, February 17th at 12 Noon, followed by interment at the park. Memorial observance will be held in the Great Meadow Hall at NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham on Sunday from 2PM to 5PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife at hebrewseniorlife.org, or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019