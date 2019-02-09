Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
CARROLL , George W. Of Waltham, formerly of Marblehead and Sarasota, FL. February 5, 2019. Husband of Mary L. Powers and the late Marie (Messina) Carroll. He leaves his children, Jennifer A. Higgins of Walpole, Lisa M. Carroll of Hingham and Gregory G. Carroll of Brockton, Mary's children, Robert J. Powers (Helen Hughes) of Salem, Richard P. Powers (Teresa) of Portland, OR, David J. Powers (Mindy) of Boca Raton, FL, Gerald M. Powers (Maryellen) of Plum Island, Catherine A. Knowlton (Dan) of Essex, brother of June Andrus of Senora, CA, also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember George's Life by gathering for a Calling Hour in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Saturday, February 16th, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial is private. Memorials in George's name may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
