GEORGETTE T. (SALAMY) MILANO

MILANO, Georgette T. (Salamy) Of Milton, passed away surrounded by her loving family, February 12th, at Season's Hospice in Milton. Beloved wife of the late Vincent M. Mother of Ann-Marie Milano and Rosalie Milano, both of Milton, and Michael Milano and his wife Jane of RI. Loving grandmother of Daniel and his wife Julia, Christopher and his wife Kaitlyn, Matthew, & Cara Milano. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Friday morning, February 15th, at 11:30 am. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday morning prior to the Mass, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial, Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and guestbook see ww.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
