JOHNSON, Georgianna Of South Boston, April 19, 2019. Loving daughter of the late William "Mel" and Josephine "Sally" (Westfield) Johnson. Sister of the late Mary Ann Johnson. Survived by godsons, Stephen Donovan and Kevin Lynch. The Lynch Family, Ridge Family and many friends and relatives across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday, April 25th, from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston, at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Lawrence.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019