CORMIER, Georgina A. (Melanson) Of Waltham. April 10, 2019. Wife of the late Laurie J. Cormier. Mother of Reginald E. Cormier and his wife, Rosemai, of Estero, FL, Robert H. Cormier (Cathy) of North Scituate, RI, Francis N. "Frank" Cormier (Charlene) of Harvard and Linda DerGarabedian (Daniel) of Jersey City, NJ; grandmother of Michelle Gaudet (Geoffery), Robert Cormier (Jill), Matthew, Daniel and Christopher Cormier (Krystal McDermott) and Jessica White (Christopher); great-grandmother of Hannah, Hunter, Haddie, Madelyn, Liam and Mallory; sister of the late Minnie Robichaud, Florence Cormier, Ernestine, Ernest, Edgar, Leonard, Gerald, Joseph, Ronald Melanson, and many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Georgina's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM followed by her Funeral Service that will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name may be made to Mount Hope Christian Church, 51 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019