Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mount Feake Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGINA CORMIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGINA A. (MELANSON) CORMIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGINA A. (MELANSON) CORMIER Obituary
CORMIER, Georgina A. (Melanson) Of Waltham. April 10, 2019. Wife of the late Laurie J. Cormier. Mother of Reginald E. Cormier and his wife, Rosemai, of Estero, FL, Robert H. Cormier (Cathy) of North Scituate, RI, Francis N. "Frank" Cormier (Charlene) of Harvard and Linda DerGarabedian (Daniel) of Jersey City, NJ; grandmother of Michelle Gaudet (Geoffery), Robert Cormier (Jill), Matthew, Daniel and Christopher Cormier (Krystal McDermott) and Jessica White (Christopher); great-grandmother of Hannah, Hunter, Haddie, Madelyn, Liam and Mallory; sister of the late Minnie Robichaud, Florence Cormier, Ernestine, Ernest, Edgar, Leonard, Gerald, Joseph, Ronald Melanson, and many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Georgina's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16th in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM followed by her Funeral Service that will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name may be made to Mount Hope Christian Church, 51 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA 02478. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now