BARATZ, Gerald A. Age 79, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Florida. He was born on November 22, 1939, in Boston to Morris and Toby Baratz and had two brothers Samuel and Leonard, and one sister Edna. He attended North Eastern University in Boston, MA in 1959 and in 1964 started his own business, the Gerald A. Baratz Insurance Agency. He was a born salesman and loved the industry that afforded him a financial windfall which led him to the real estate business in the mid-eighties buying and selling property. He truly enjoyed sitting in his home office talking business and pleasure to his closest clients who were always happy to have his advice. He loved collecting antiques, including cars, optics and various historical toys and artifacts. He was a talented and established artist who worked with oil paint and sculpture well into his later life. He will be sorely missed. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and is survived by his wife Barbara and his four sons Scott, Drew, Adam and Todd and grandson Maxwell. Services private. Donations to the are appreciated. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019